  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,04M
8
ID: 34911
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Heil HaHimush

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the sea. Unique property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the property: • 5 main rooms • 2 bathrooms • 275 m2 built • 400 m2 of land • Independent upstairs housing unit with separate entrance (2.5 extra rooms) • Ideal for extra income – currently rented • Private swimming pool • Mamad (safe room) Nearby amenities: • Close to the beach • Shops, restaurants and cafes • Parks and green areas • Schools and essential services • Accessible public transport • Quiet, safe and pleasant neighborhood

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
