  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
$1,14M
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut

About the complex

Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes several apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as 2 penthouses with terrace. Exterior natural stone covering Four apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 5 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Issue at the end of December 2027 Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of 91 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 108 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 130 m2 plus a terrace of 25,5m2 Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Interior door of qualities Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
