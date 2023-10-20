  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
;
5
ID: 34430
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 21

About the complex

Français Français
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards). Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking. Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area. Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity. Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool. Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Discover an entity of 3 offices in very good condition, located in the popular Beit HaShnav building, 12 Beit HaDfus Street, on the 3rd floor with elevator. A functional and pleasant space including a kitchenette, a toilet area, a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere conducive to prod…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
For sale A is near Frishman 2 pieces 36m2 Second stage Rented 5000 Close to the beach 2.500.000 Nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,28M
This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
