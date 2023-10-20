  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique

Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
2
ID: 34355
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
This magnificent 4P, on the 19th floor of a new building, is located at the aplomb of the tram station, which connects it in a few minutes to the city center. Located in Kiryat Moché, popular for its institutions, dynamism and the character of an old neighborhood. Floor heating, Mamad, master suite, balcony with magnificent view from the living room, parking, 4 elevators, Modern apartment, with neat finishes. Case to be seized !!!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
