  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Terrasse soucca

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34778
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 room apartment very spacious in the area of agamim avrc terrace soucca

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$511,005
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Show all Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,850
In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street in a standing building with a spacious lobby, very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 located on the 2nd floor with 10 m2 terrace, quiet apartment. , Very well arranged. .1 parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
in the city district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna garden groundcore by interior architect 5 pieces, sea view, private swimming pool exceptional
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
prestigious and exclusive renovation by Gidi Bar Orian renowned architect, perfect alliance between contemporary elegance and respect for the architectural heritage of the boulevard. Apartment of 145 m2, fully decorated by the architect himself 2 elegant bedrooms Mamad (secure room) convert…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications