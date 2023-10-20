  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,125
;
2
ID: 34216
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Nisim Bachar, 1

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the authentic and sought after Nahlaot district, this renovated 54 m2 apartment offers a rare quality of life just steps from the Mahane Yehuda Market and the city centre. Located on the 1st floor (20 steps), it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen, a master suite, a second bedroom with balcony of 4m2 and two bathrooms with two toilets, offering modern comfort in a historic setting. Bathed with light thanks to its east and south-west exhibitions, it is currently inhabited as a 3 rooms but can easily be divided into two rental units generating approximately 8,500 per month furnished. An ideal opportunity to live in Jerusalem or make an intelligent investment in one of the most requested neighbourhoods.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) -…
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
