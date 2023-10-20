Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of the authentic and sought after Nahlaot district, this renovated 54 m2 apartment offers a rare quality of life just steps from the Mahane Yehuda Market and the city centre. Located on the 1st floor (20 steps), it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen, a master suite, a second bedroom with balcony of 4m2 and two bathrooms with two toilets, offering modern comfort in a historic setting. Bathed with light thanks to its east and south-west exhibitions, it is currently inhabited as a 3 rooms but can easily be divided into two rental units generating approximately 8,500 per month furnished. An ideal opportunity to live in Jerusalem or make an intelligent investment in one of the most requested neighbourhoods.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return