  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
8
ID: 34145
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tora VeAvoda, Himmelfarb

About the complex

Français Français
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Moreover, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools. Built on a single floor this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one master, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air-conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system... Price : 6,500,000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding tax)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
EXCEPTIONAL Eternal sea view First line facing sea small building of 3 floors apartment 3 rooms of 60m2 + 20m2 terrace very good product for an alya facing the sea, or investment in long thermal or rbnb
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunit…
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
