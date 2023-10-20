  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila

Hadera, Israel
$652,080
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panoramic terrace-veranda open facing southwest of about 12 m2, with an electric closure! - Large, warm living room, - 3 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room, - On the 8th floor on 13 with Shabbat elevator, - Private cellar, - Two parking spaces in the basement! - The apartment has been improved in every detail, no work to plan! And that's not all! The residence is exceptional: reserved gym, reception room, private outdoor space of the residence. An apartment of exceptional level, located in Hadera city centre, one of the most sought after areas of the city. Nearby amenities: Mixx shopping mall, schools, ganim and at the foot: the French-speaking synagogue 'Habad, about 12 minutes by car from the sea! A rare opportunity! Bonus, its exceptional price: 2.150.000 NIS only! To see absolutely! RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

