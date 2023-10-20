  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
;
12
ID: 34148
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Lewi Lipski, 42

About the complex

Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-West. Possibility to make a succah in the courtyard, and an elevator in the building. Price: 2700.000sh This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
