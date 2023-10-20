  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
1
ID: 34381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    David Bloch, 17

About the complex

Français Français
New for exclusive sale! 17 Bloch Street, close to municipal park and all entertainment venues In a new and elegant project of the promoter "Shalom and Natan" After obtaining the building permit, there will be: A 3-room apartment with optimal layout 69 m2 living space + 12 m2 of sunny terrace 5th floor - quiet and privacy Underground parking included Current status: Apartment of 60 m2 on the 1st floor The project is in the approval phase of the committee and awaiting construction permits. During the work, the current apartment will be rented.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
