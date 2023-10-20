  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
;
9
ID: 34630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contact us now for more information or a video visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
