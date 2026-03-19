  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem

Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,57M
21/04/2026
$2,57M
14/04/2026
$842,960
13/04/2026
$840,390
11/04/2026
$845,530
10/04/2026
$837,820
09/04/2026
$832,680
08/04/2026
$824,970
07/04/2026
$817,260
03/04/2026
$819,830
02/04/2026
$822,400
01/04/2026
$814,690
31/03/2026
$809,550
30/03/2026
$814,690
10/03/2026
$805,695
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34232
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate. Ideal location. Enjoy easy access to public transport, with the tramway within walking distance, and explore the city's attractions: only 8 minutes from the Shuk Mahane Yehuda and 15 minutes from the famous Mamila and the old town. Project characteristics Panoramic views of the forest of Ein Kerem, come visit the largest museums in Jerusalem. Secure underground parking with electric gate. Outside covering in authentic stone of Jerusalem. Elegant lobby furnished with luxury materials. Double glazing windows with aluminum frame. 3 luxury elevators, including Shabbat elevators. Various entertainment spaces, landscaped garden, library, billiards and large synagogue. High-end private living room. Space reserved for the Souccot. Characteristics of Apartments : Smart home system for optimal electricity management. High-end kitchen of recognized brands. Fitting valve in all rooms. Granite porcelain Dallage 100/100. Bathroom furniture included. Air conditioning Inverter VRF for maximum comfort. Gas, water and electricity outlets on the main balcony. Modern and aesthetic electrical accessories. Washrooms suspended. For more information, contact Mardochee Khayat at 0523362121.** Come and discover a new standard of life in Jerusalem!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$787,200
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,57M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,18M
In the City district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna. Garden terrace decorated by interior architect, 5 rooms, sea view, private swimming pool. Exceptional
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,48M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$19,95M
In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv. Demolition/reconstruction project with stric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications