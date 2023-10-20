  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$4,82M
2
ID: 34418
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces and private parking for some. Architecture signed Yaniv Prado, combining contemporary design and authenticity of the soul of avivian. Construction in progress

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
