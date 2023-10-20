Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – New 3-room apartment with balcony and parking
In a new building just delivered (a month ago), discover this superb 3-room facade, located on the 2nd floor, offering modern services and optimal comfort.
With an area of 80 m2, complete with a balcony of 11 m2, the apartment is bathed in light thanks to its south facing exposure. The volumes are harmonious and perfectly arranged, ideal for a pleasant daily life.
It includes:
A bright living room opening onto the balcony
Two bedrooms, including a secure room (Mamad)
A large bathroom equipped with a bathtub
Modern and neat finishes
Private parking in basement
A turnkey property, rare in the market, perfect for a main residence or a quality investment.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return