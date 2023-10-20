  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
4
ID: 34912
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel, 34

About the complex

Français
For sale – New 3-room apartment with balcony and parking In a new building just delivered (a month ago), discover this superb 3-room facade, located on the 2nd floor, offering modern services and optimal comfort. With an area of 80 m2, complete with a balcony of 11 m2, the apartment is bathed in light thanks to its south facing exposure. The volumes are harmonious and perfectly arranged, ideal for a pleasant daily life. It includes: A bright living room opening onto the balcony Two bedrooms, including a secure room (Mamad) A large bathroom equipped with a bathtub Modern and neat finishes Private parking in basement A turnkey property, rare in the market, perfect for a main residence or a quality investment.

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
