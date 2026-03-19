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Residential quarter Bat yam residentiel tres haut de gamme

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,38M
21/04/2026
$3,38M
14/04/2026
$1,11M
13/04/2026
$1,10M
11/04/2026
$1,11M
10/04/2026
$1,10M
09/04/2026
$1,09M
08/04/2026
$1,08M
07/04/2026
$1,07M
03/04/2026
$1,08M
02/04/2026
$1,08M
01/04/2026
$1,07M
31/03/2026
$1,06M
30/03/2026
$1,07M
10/03/2026
$1,06M
;
11
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ID: 34219
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Issue end 2029 Range: approximately 700–800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic location of Bat Yam. Modern design, optimized volumes, terraces with sea/city views on floor, orientation and typology. Typologies available • Apartments 2, 3 and 4 rooms • Penthouses on the upper floors Services 5 stars ? Swimming pool ? Sports hall ? Spa & wellness areas ? Rooftop fitted out ? 24/7 care ? Conciergery ? Resident lounge ? Coworking spaces Settlement conditions • 20% when signing the contract • 41% during construction • 39% at key delivery Commercial contact Mordecai Khayat The Agences® – specialist in new projects in Israel 052-336-21-21

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam residentiel tres haut de gamme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,38M
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