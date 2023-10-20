  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34057
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
AU COEUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTREE IMMEDIATE

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor wi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
FOR SALE - ALL JUSTY LIVRED APARTMENT 3 PARTS IN HEART OF NEVE TZEDEK 64 m2 living space + two balconies (5.05 m2 and 6.05 m2) 1st floor high 2 bedrooms slept including a mamad 1 bathroom 2 balconies North-West exposure Robotic private parking Exceptional location: 2 minutes from Rothschild…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views! Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials. A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications