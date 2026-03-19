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Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,89M
;
7
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ID: 35248
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Allenby, 56 Cheers Rock Bar

About the complex

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For sale, superb 2 bedroom apartment fully renovated, located at 56 Allenby Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Located on the 2nd floor of a building with elevator, this property offers a modern, comfortable and perfectly optimized living environment. Each space has been designed to combine functionality and elegance, with neat finishes and an atmosphere ready to live immediately, without any work to be planned. The apartment also has a nice balcony, a real asset to enjoy an outdoor in the city centre, whether it is to relax or to receive. Its location is a real strategic advantage: just steps away from shops, restaurants, transport and the beach. Here you will benefit from a central, dynamic and sought after address, ideal to live fully Tel Aviv or to secure an investment with high rental demand. This property meets all the criteria sought on the market: complete renovation, premium location, accessibility, and obvious value potential. A rare opportunity, both for a principal residence and for a profitable and secure investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,89M
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