Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin

For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ????
✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery!
Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2 of terraces including one with private pool, and 70 m2 of bright basement.
???? Ground floor:
Superb terrace of 100 m2 with swimming pool, ideal to receive or relax
Spacious and bright living room with large windows
Fully equipped high-end kitchen with quality materials
Guest toilets
Armored door and neat finishes
???? 1st floor:
3 comfortable bedrooms
Modern bathroom with toilet
Master suite with private bathroom, toilet, private balcony and laundry room
???? 70 m2 convertible basement with 2 large windows – Ideal for:
Playroom
Cinema room
Wellness Area (SPA)
Or possibility to create 2 to 3 additional rooms
Centralized air conditioning????? 2 private parkings????️ Deliverable immediately!
A rare good, combining modernity, space and comfort in a popular neighborhood!
Contact us today to arrange a visit.
Ashdod, Israel
