  Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin

Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin

Ashdod, Israel
$6,270
17
ID: 34732
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Ophel, 28

About the complex

Français Français
For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2 of terraces including one with private pool, and 70 m2 of bright basement. ???? Ground floor: Superb terrace of 100 m2 with swimming pool, ideal to receive or relax Spacious and bright living room with large windows Fully equipped high-end kitchen with quality materials Guest toilets Armored door and neat finishes ???? 1st floor: 3 comfortable bedrooms Modern bathroom with toilet Master suite with private bathroom, toilet, private balcony and laundry room ???? 70 m2 convertible basement with 2 large windows – Ideal for: Playroom Cinema room Wellness Area (SPA) Or possibility to create 2 to 3 additional rooms Centralized air conditioning????? 2 private parkings????️ Deliverable immediately! A rare good, combining modernity, space and comfort in a popular neighborhood! Contact us today to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter Super appartement neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,270
