Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
$1,10M
ID: 34595
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shevet Binyamin, 26

About the complex

For sale – 4 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in Ashdod Located in a quiet and well maintained residence, close to parks, schools, synagogues and shops, this 4-room apartment has been completely renovated with taste and quality materials. It offers a living area of 138 m2 supplemented by a beautiful private garden of 102 m2 with pergola, ideal for moments of relaxation with family. A rare and sought after property, perfect for a family wishing to combine comfort, space and quality of life. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
