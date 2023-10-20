  1. Realting.com
  Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
10
ID: 34322
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol, 44

About the complex

For sale exclusively, Near Rabin Square and Han Boulevard 44 Ibn Gabirol Street In a secure building with digicode and alarm system On the 3rd floor, quiet and pleasant Spacious 2 bedroom renovated apartment + sun terrace 68 m2 + about 5 m2 terrace A spacious bedroom, dressing room, private closets and plenty of storage. Apartment ssuperbement renews with oak parquet WC guests in addition to the bathroom Currently rented

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
