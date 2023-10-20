  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn

Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
;
20
ID: 34201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Yefet, 38

About the complex

Français Français
This extraordinary penthouse embodies luxury and architectural excellence. With an impressive surface area of 414 m2 on one level, this exclusive property also features a panoramic terrace of about 133 m2 with stunning sea views. Located in the prestigious residential complex Andromeda Reborn, just 500 metres from the peaceful shores overlooking the port of Jaffa, this property offers an exceptional life experience. Designed to breathe sophistication and elegance, this penthouse has been carefully designed to create an atmosphere of tranquility and style. Main features: – Total number of pieces : 8 – Number of rooms: 7 (including 5 parental suites) – Number of bathrooms: 5 (including one with sauna-hammam and floating bathtub) – Number of toiletries : 2 – Mamad (strong room) – independent accommodation of about 41 m2, located at the level of the parking, with a private entrance registered in the land register. – Custom kitchen in rustic style with a large pantry. – High ceilings of about 4 meters. - Glass bays. – Natural marble used inside and outside. – Custom carpentry throughout the house. – Integrated home automation technology. – Independent air conditioning for each room. – Integrated audio system with built-in speakers. – Advanced security system with cameras. – External Pigeon Protection. – Advanced irrigation system. – Optional Jacuzzi. – Parking: 4 standard parking spaces in the underground parking of the project. Residential complex Andromeda Reborn : The residential complex Andromeda Reborn is a prestigious project located on the historic hill of Andromède, in Old Jaffa, combining the rich heritage of the neighborhood with modern luxury. The complex consists of two elegant eight-storey buildings, including six residential levels and two underground levels for private parking and storage, for residents' comfort. Architect Alex Cohen and interior architect Itay Shmutar designed a design inspired by Greek architecture and the Mediterranean coast, harmoniously integrating the structure with the picturesque setting of Old Jaffa. The project focuses on high quality finishes and incorporates innovative design elements to meet the highest standards. Residents benefit from a range of high-end amenities, including private outdoor areas, a chlorine-free swimming pool powered by a natural water table at a constant temperature of 24°C all year round, a wellness and fitness centre, an on-site coffee shop, a club for residents and a 24/7 management and security service. This exclusive offer offers a serene and refined life experience in one of the most popular neighbourhoods in the region.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

