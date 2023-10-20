  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
;
5
ID: 34839
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bolivia, 5

About the complex

Français Français
BUSINESS! Kiriat yovel limit Ramat Charet, new building after Tama 38, lobby and elevator, at the foot of the future tram and two minutes from the mall "Malha". Penthouse 4 rooms 80m2 with a huge terrace of 80m2 soucca: partly closed terrace with an electric roof veranda, all over overlooking a panoramic view of Jerusalem!! In the penthouse: modern kitchen invests, master suite with bathroom, 2nd bathroom, central air conditioning, 3 orientations, secure room, large cellar and partly covered parking. !! The building is in advanced procedure to add 50m2 living space to the penthouse!!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
