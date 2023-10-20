Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BUSINESS! Kiriat yovel limit Ramat Charet, new building after Tama 38, lobby and elevator, at the foot of the future tram and two minutes from the mall "Malha".
Penthouse 4 rooms 80m2 with a huge terrace of 80m2 soucca: partly closed terrace with an electric roof veranda, all over overlooking a panoramic view of Jerusalem!!
In the penthouse: modern kitchen invests, master suite with bathroom, 2nd bathroom, central air conditioning, 3 orientations, secure room, large cellar and partly covered parking.
!! The building is in advanced procedure to add 50m2 living space to the penthouse!!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
