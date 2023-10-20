  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat

A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat

Tel-Aviv, Israel
ID: 34450
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaLevi, 77

About the complex

For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, Close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (Mamad), a bright living room and a functional layout. It has a 27.5 m2 L terrace offering a real outdoor space. Two orientations (West and South) provide excellent brightness. A parking space completes the property. The environment is dynamic, residential and appreciated for its quality of life and investment. Requested price: 3,900,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
