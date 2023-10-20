  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
1
Leave a request
ID: 34808
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
a beautiful villa near the sea quartier afridr with cellar and swimming pool

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$391,875
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$689,700
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Show all Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious, bright and beautiful apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5 m2* (g…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Show all Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
This extraordinary penthouse embodies luxury and architectural excellence. With an impressive surface area of 414 m2 on one level, this exclusive property also features a panoramic terrace of about 133 m2 with stunning sea views. Located in the prestigious residential complex Andromeda Rebor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine inclu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications