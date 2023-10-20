Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville

  1. Realting.com
Raanana, Israel
$1,78M
ID: 34166
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Apartment with large garden – West exposure Located in a one-way street, one of Raanana's most popular. A real private garden of 220 m2, facing west, offering a guaranteed sunshine all afternoon. 5 room apartment, including a mamad, with a nice open kitchen. The property also has two parking spaces and a cellar.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

