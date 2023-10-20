  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,82M
ID: 34467
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Khovevei Zion

About the complex

Hovevei Tsion, residential street 2 steps from the beach 3 rooms renovated with spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen and very nice balcony 80m2 Balcony 2 shower rooms Second floor Elevator Parking 5.800.000 Nis

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
$843,315
Rare!! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of shabat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses..... Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking
Jerusalem, Israel
$2,88M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
