  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34151
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,515
Good deal price interesting near the new kanyon of the marina near the bus shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Show all Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
BZH New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2, - A vast living space open on a m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications