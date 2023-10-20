  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
3
ID: 34882
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Mutsafi, 6

About the complex

This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem. - A residence of 2 beautiful 19-story tower with high level services, prestigious lobby with ceiling height, fully equipped gym, and business lounge. - Large choice of apartments ranging from 3 , 4 and 5 rooms to the pentahouse . All apartments are equipped with VRF air conditioning, + underfloor heating Electric shutters, insulating glazing etc. Very flexible schedule; delivery 48 months .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
