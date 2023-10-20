  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34318
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Brandeis, 22

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new, high-class, unworked house perfect for your family? BH, here she is! ✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2), ✨ House as new – only 3 years! ✨ Located in the very popular and green area of Brandeis, quiet and residential, ✨ High-end and refined decoration, ✨ No adjoining walls, like a villa! ✨ Very bright, large openings and good vibes ✨ Beautiful white kitchen of the brand "Segal Kitchens" with a bar, ✨ Superb living room and bright dining room, ✨ Beautiful garden space with a large terrace and fruit trees, ✨ Spacious parental suite with dressing room and a beautiful view! ✨ 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, ✨ Secured room, air conditioning and many additions, ✨ And private parking! ✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the Park district and the city centre, ✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogue and supermarket nearby on foot! ✨ Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9. ✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you achieve yours! For more information: Raphel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,47M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
## **Project Presentation – Achat Holyland Grouping, Jerusalem** Located in the heart of the sought after neighborhood of **Holyland in Jerusalem**, this new residential project offers a rare opportunity to acquire an apartment in a modern, green environment and perfectly connected to the m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
Dizengoff Street in the heart of Netanya, premium location near Kikar HaAtsmaout. The area is sought after for its shops, cafes, urban attraction and quick access to the beach. Apartment of 3 rooms, about 88 m2, on the 1st floor of 5. Fully renovated, with comfortable volumes and bright li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications