Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS
Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2
4 pieces
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
Furnished (option without furniture)
1 parking space
Sea view
Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security
Price: NIS 30 000
Co-ownership fee: NIS 3,800
