  4. Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
;
4
ID: 34854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Izhak Elhanan, 8

About the complex

Français Français
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security Price: NIS 30 000 Co-ownership fee: NIS 3,800

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$31,35M
Dominating Tel-Aviv from the 47th floor of the iconic Gindi TLV tower, this exceptional penthouse embodies the top of contemporary residential luxury. Considered the jewel of the project, it offers approximately 900 square meters of interior space, complemented by a vast terrace of approxima…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
For sale – beautiful 5-room apartment located on Kineret Street in Ashdod (neighborhood Youd Alef). Completely renovated to new, it offers an area of 170 m2 with two spacious balconies. The apartment is air conditioned and includes a private parking and a cellar. Located on the 3rd floor wit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
