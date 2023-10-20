  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
;
5
ID: 34356
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Your foot down in Jerusalem! In a new building, a few resorts in the city centre, in a quiet street close to transport and shops. The apartment has a double sun exposure (east and south), a mamad (safe room). 6 m2 cellar and air conditioning. Full accessibility.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
Other complexes
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications