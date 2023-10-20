  1. Realting.com
  Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate

Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
6
ID: 34583
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zahal, 1 mgdly dmry

About the complex

The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

