  Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
4
ID: 34121
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mehalkei HaMayim, 21

About the complex

New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method This project is accompanied by Bank Leumi 20% 80% or multiple times 2 rooms from 53 to 69m2 with 9m2 terrace, from the 28th floor, south side view of the park with a cellar but no parking - Prices from 2.400.000 sh 2.5 rooms 69m2 and 12m2 terrace Price : 3,000,000 sh 3 rooms 80m2 and 11m2 terrace with cellar and parking, from the 22nd floor, exhibition : North/West Price from 3.500.000 sh 5 rooms 120m2 and 11m2 terrace, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar, 9th floor - Price from 4.500.000 sh 5 rooms 135m2, 2 terraces of 18m2 and 12m2, 3 bathrooms with toilet, 11th floor – Price from 5,000,000 sh These prices can be subject to variation and do not include our agency commission which is 2% H.Taxes For more information or to arrange a visit, call us Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
