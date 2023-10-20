  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34829
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ground floor: living room, kitchen, terrace, bathroom with shower, laundry. Locked room – for personal effects. First floor: master suite with jacuzzi and shower, additional bathroom, terrace, 2 bedrooms with access to the terrace. 2nd floor – bedroom, terrace, bathroom. 4 terraces of about 100 m2 in total. Surface area: 260 m2. No co-ownership charges. Air conditioning in each room. Solar water heater + electric.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$884,070
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Vue mer eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$507,870
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located in "HE" close to shops, schools, synagogues, bus
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,28M
This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications