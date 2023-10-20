  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent

Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34853
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Neve Shalom, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A beautiful 4 rooms city center

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Show all Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0. central location, new building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
at the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, apartment 2 rooms in residence with swimming pool very good product to investment or ground foot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications