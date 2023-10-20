Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch

  1. Realting.com
Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
4
ID: 34437
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    David Bloch, 15

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, delivery planned in about 2 years. Modern architecture, high-end services, spacious terraces, MAMAD and private parking. Exceptional 4 rooms apartments and penthouses available. Generous surfaces with large terraces open to the living room. Immediate access to the central tramway connecting the whole city and the sea. Location with high heritage value and excellent potential for added value.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
In the heart of rehavia, street Azza, close shops, restaurants and bus: on the 3rd floor without elevator, apartment 3 rooms 70m2 spacious fully renovated, large bedrooms, 3 orientations, several small balconies including a beautiful soucca, air conditioning in each room, common cellar
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$413,820
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
