Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,10M
6
ID: 34117
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

New project in Holyland Jerusalem, located in a 30-storey building, close to Bayit Vegan and Ramat Sharet and 5 minutes from Malha Canyon and the road leading to all Jerusalem Luxury lobby with 4 elevators, guard and gym,. Parking and cellar for each apartment Entry in 2027 From 3 to 6 rooms with penthouses and ground floor 3 rooms 81m2 and terrace of 9m2 4 rooms 108m2 and terrace of 12m2 4 rooms 110m2 and terrace of 10m2 4 rooms 130m2 and terrace of 13m2 5 rooms 123m2 and terrace of 10m2 Price from 3.500.000sh Prices do not include our agency commission of 2% h.taxes)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
