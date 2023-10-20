  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
;
7
ID: 34693
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

3 pcs in the new ir Ayain district

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications