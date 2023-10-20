  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,038
ID: 34525
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaTnufa

About the complex

Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrative offices or coworking space. The floor has a security room. Possibility to rent 2 underground parking spaces and a cellar. The building lobby is luxurious and equipped with 3 elevators. Key delivery scheduled in 2 weeks. The rent charged is in the summer of 6500 shekels per month for a duration of 2 years because it takes into consideration the gross state of the premises and the traffic difficulties due to the work on Talpiot. It will be revalued after 2 years

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
