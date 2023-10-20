  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34651
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, 18

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living environment, within a high-end architectural project. Property Details: - Interior area: 48 m2 - Terrace : 10 m2 - Floor: 5 of 13 - Orientation : South-East, very bright with clear view - 1 comfortable room - Living room with open kitchen - Modern bathroom - Mamad (secure space) - Private parking - Cave Benefits of residence: - 24/7 guard - Sports hall - Outdoor swimming pool in the building Price: IL 3,560,000 Price per m2: 67 300 ILS/m2 (calculation based on 52 m2, including 50% of the terrace) Location of choice: At the crossroads of Florentin and Neve Tsedek, close to Hamesila Park, art galleries, cafes, restaurants, and close to the sea. Rare opportunity – perfect for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a standing investment. We speak French, English and Hebrew. Premium Real Estate License Number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,03M
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Show all Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$395,010
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction indexing
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications