  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,23M
6
ID: 34558
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Kdoshei Kahir

About the complex

Français Français
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS: * 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS * 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS * 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS * Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS * Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea. The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes. Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector. A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$862,125
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools Ci…
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,094
New on the market to rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 141m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a gree…
Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,21M
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Cottage in Garden Rez for sale facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels , d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitabl…
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications