  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34404
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Sderot HaAtzmaut

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior architects, the project is distinguished by a refined design, high-end common spaces, a landscape by Gil Dershman and an ecological level of 5281 – 3 stars. Residents will enjoy an exclusive club, a gym, playgrounds, underground parking with electric terminals and luxurious entrance halls. Apartments and finishes The apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms and penthouses, are equipped with: • Intelligent home automation system and VRF air conditioning • High-end kitchen with quartz worktop • Electric shutters, design doors and porcelain stoneware floors • Refined bathrooms with premium taps and non-slip finishes • Preparation for home cinema and electric charging station Prices • 2 rooms from 2.290.000NIS (example for floor 14 west exposure sea view) • 3 rooms from 2.700.000NIS (example for floor 13 with cellar) • 4 pieces from 3.450.000NIS • 5 rooms from 3.680.000NIS (example for floor 3 with parking and cellar) • 4 rooms from 3.700.000NIS (floor 1, apartment with possibility of soccah) • Penthouse 5 rooms 92.5M2 + 2 terraces from 92.5M2 and 50.5M2 to 8.200.000NIS Progress and conditions • Permits obtained, work in progress (support and excavation phase) • Banker: Bank Hapoalim • Planned delivery: 30 April 2029 • Favourable payment methods: no interest or indexation (20% on signature, 30% on promoter loan, 45% on delivery, 5% on key delivery) • Tidhar manufacturer warranty – 10 years

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Show all Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential lu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Show all Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a lu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications