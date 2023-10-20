Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv.
Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, while offering direct access to the city's most dynamic areas: art galleries, trendy restaurants and picturesque cafes.
The building
The new, high-class building offers its residents a modern and secure living environment with rare amenities in the centre of Tel Aviv:
• 24-hour guard
• Outdoor pool
• Fully equipped gym
• Three elevators
• Joint parts maintained with care
Apartment
• 2 rooms – 50 m2 living space
• 10 m2 balcony with open view
• Security Chamber (Mamad)
• 5th floor
• Private parking and adjoining cellar
Further information
• Monthly expenses: 1,150
• Current rent: 7,500
• Sales price: 3,550,000
An ideal property for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment in a sought after area between sea and city center.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return