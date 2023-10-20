  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine

Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,11M
5
ID: 34468
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 54

About the complex

Français
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, while offering direct access to the city's most dynamic areas: art galleries, trendy restaurants and picturesque cafes. The building The new, high-class building offers its residents a modern and secure living environment with rare amenities in the centre of Tel Aviv: • 24-hour guard • Outdoor pool • Fully equipped gym • Three elevators • Joint parts maintained with care Apartment • 2 rooms – 50 m2 living space • 10 m2 balcony with open view • Security Chamber (Mamad) • 5th floor • Private parking and adjoining cellar Further information • Monthly expenses: 1,150 • Current rent: 7,500 • Sales price: 3,550,000 An ideal property for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment in a sought after area between sea and city center.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
