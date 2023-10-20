  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons

Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34341
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaYamit, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautifully designed and fully furnished, this two-bedroom apartment is ready to accommodate its new owners immediately. Located in the prestigious Noga district, it enjoys a privileged location just steps from the beach, the Tel Aviv Promenade, the tram station, the HaTachana cultural complex, Ha-Mesila Park and the charming historic Neve Tzedek district. As part of an exclusive residential project, this property perfectly combines strategic location and high-end lifestyle. Residents benefit from refined finishes that meet international standards, as well as premium common spaces including a business lounge, a fully equipped gym and a private club with a cinema. A surface area of approximately 56 m2, supplemented by two balconies totalling 10 m2, the apartment enjoys a triple exposure South, West and East, guaranteeing brightness and comfort throughout the day. It includes a smart home system, VRF air conditioning, custom carpentry, a secure shelter (mamad) on the floor – also used as a gym – and a private parking space. This residence embodies a rare combination of elegance, functionality and central location, offering a sophisticated life experience in the heart of one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$862,125
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, A new high-end project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 4 rooms floor 1, 92m2 + 12m2 terrace with 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Pl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Villa 180 meters + 150 meters outdoor spaces 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking furnished Parking in Waldorf 11000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
PROMOTION!!!, Beautiful renovated 3P of 81 m2, in the heart of Kiryat Moché; near the synagogues, tram, balcony of 15 m2 with soucca, quality construction! Private entrance. This is the last apartment available in the project, price floor, SAY:! Exclusive Hadassa agency Takam
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications