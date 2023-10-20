  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage

Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33679
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb investment and very pleasant to live In a quiet and sunny street, one minute from the beach and the Hacarmel market, 3 airy rooms of 72m2 with 3 meters high under ceiling, very bright 4 air exposures, closed balcony with possibility of opening, on the 2nd high floor of a well preserved building. Renovation of the building under discussion with possibility to receive between 12 and 16m2 extra with MAMAD.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble dans immeuble boutique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,818
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Proche Baka. Penthouse 206m2 +50m2 terrace, gym, cave, asc-chabbat,parking. 9500000 sh. Livraison 3 ans
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
*Price drop! * Exclusive sale In a prestigious real estate project, one of the most beautiful of Tel Aviv, realized by METROPOLIS 41 Louis Marshall Street At the corner of Smuts Boulevard Apartment 5 rooms! On the second floor, high! 113 m2 plus a beautiful balcony of 14 m2 The apartment is …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications