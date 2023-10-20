Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Dream villa in Ashdod in 1st line facing the sea all new never inhabited
In "Youd Zayin" independent villa on a plot of 450 m2 (very rare) , 320 m2 living space on 3 levels:
-Under living room with bathroom and toilet
-RDC, living space with huge windows, kitchen, bedroom "mamad", bathroom, toilet
-1st floor: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, terrace, and a master suite with sea view terrace
And finally the roof built into a solarium terrace
The plot is all around the villa with a pool of 3.80m/ 9m all mosaic
Air conditioning VRF
Black aluminium windows
Ashdod, Israel
