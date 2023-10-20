  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,14M
;
4
ID: 33497
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Dream villa in Ashdod in 1st line facing the sea all new never inhabited In "Youd Zayin" independent villa on a plot of 450 m2 (very rare) , 320 m2 living space on 3 levels: -Under living room with bathroom and toilet -RDC, living space with huge windows, kitchen, bedroom "mamad", bathroom, toilet -1st floor: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, terrace, and a master suite with sea view terrace And finally the roof built into a solarium terrace The plot is all around the villa with a pool of 3.80m/ 9m all mosaic Air conditioning VRF Black aluminium windows

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,82M
Great potential. 124 m2 according to arnona. Terrace. Parking Duplex 4,5 pieces including mamad Full sea view stunning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$843,315
Rare!! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of shabat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses..... Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0. central location, new building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications