  Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer

Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer

Ashdod, Israel
$2,48M
9
ID: 33696
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 on 3 levels Land : 320 m2 Facilities: private swimming pool, elevator serving levels Generous volumes, excellent distribution of spaces, beautiful brightness and quiet environment near the sea. A home that combines premium location, rare services and potential for enhancement. Further information and visit on request.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
