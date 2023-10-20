  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod

$1,21M
ID: 33513
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Very rare!!!! In the residence Sarfati, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4 room apartment with terrace of 24 m2 sea view. Located on the 5th floor, 2 elevators in the building including one of shabat. apartment completely renovated, very modern, 50 meters walk from the beach. Notice to connoisseurs

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
