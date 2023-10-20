  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Appartement 4 pieces centre ville

Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville

Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
;
5
ID: 33739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of things, at a small price: Balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

