  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme

Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
20/02/2026
$2,98M
05/05/2025
$2,95M
;
9
ID: 25840
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and 80m2 private garden: Exceptional living space with a large living room, and a triple exhibition, 3 spacious bedrooms (including master suite and mamad) with possibility of a 4th. Luxurious services such as ground heating and air conditioning Mitsubishi. 2 private underground parking spaces and adjoining cellar. Convenient location just 5 minutes walk from Katamon Shtibleh.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
